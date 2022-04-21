Click to share this via email

Move over Gal Gadot, Lynda Carter is ready to suit up.

Carter portrayed Wonder Woman in the classic television series of the same name in the 1970s. Carter, 70, revealed earlier this week that she still owns the iconic superhero costume. In fact, the actress has the body piece, bracelets, lasso and tiara framed.

1. Some outfits are never sent to the back of the closet. 2. It’s really more of a “break glass in case of emergency” situation. 😉 https://t.co/VFKKvHR8df pic.twitter.com/2KQlCEWlKq — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) April 19, 2022

“Some outfits are never sent to the back of the closet,” Carter tweeted on Monday. “It’s really more of a ‘break glass in case of emergency situation.”

The tweet was in response to a tweet from DC’s official Wonder Woman handle reacting to a cheeky tweet by Carter.

“All your Coachella looks are making me reconsider everything at the forgotten end of my closet,” Carter tweeted earlier in the day.

“Everything?” the Wonder Woman handle replied.

Carter starred as Wonder Woman (a.k.a. Diana Prince) in “Wonder Woman” from 1975 to 1979. She performed alongside Beatrice Colen (“Happy Days”), Richard Eastham (“Tombstone Territory”), Lyle Waggoner (“The Carol Burnett Show”) and Debra Winger (“Terms of Endearment”).