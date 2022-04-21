Production on Azaiz Ansari’s directorial debut “Being Mortal” has been suspended, reportedly due to alleged “inappropriate behaviour” by Bill Murray.

According to Deadline, a complaint was filed last week about an incident on the set of the movie directed, written and starring Ansari and Seth Rogen. Production was halted on Monday with the decision to ultimately suspend filming as the investigation moves forward. The incident in question is ambiguous but reportedly revolves around Murray.

Searchlight Pictures, the studio behind the film, sent a letter to cast and crew members on Wednesday stating an unspecified complaint had been made. “Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it,” Variety reports in the note that was handed out with sources saying the shutdown was “not COVID-19 related, nor did it pertain to Ansari or Rogen.”

“We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project,” Searchlist’s note reads. “Our hope is to resume production and [we] are working with Aziz and [producer Youree Henley] to figure out that timing. Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share.”

Principle photography began on “Being Mortal” in late March and nearly half of the movie has reportedly been filmed. It is unclear who Murray plays in the movie.

Murray is no stranger to controversial on-set behaviour having previously admitted he has a “reputation”. Last year, Murray’s “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu spoke out about the actor’s “inexcusable and unacceptable” behaviour towards her while making the movie. Co-star and “Charlie’s Angels” producer Drew Barrymore later confirmed the incident and Murray’s “negative” behaviour on set.

“I am proud of us as a team and a company that we didn’t tiptoe on the eggshells. We dealt with it right then and there, we were strong and we moved forward and we didn’t accept anything less moving forward,” Barrymore said in 2021.