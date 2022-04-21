Another Disney star is urging the company to “step up” amidst Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Disney faced backlash for their “silence” as the legislation that stops discussion about gender identity and sexual orientation in primary school classrooms. Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek did apologize for the way the company initially responded.

Now “Moana” voice actress Auli’i Cravalho, who is bi-sexual, spoke to IndieWire about how Disney needs to “say ‘gay’.”

“We know that representation is important, [but] real life is bills and laws being pushed forward by lawmakers that are directly funded by corporations. It’s important that they be on the right side of history and listen,” Cravalho said.

“Instead of trying to play the safe role and take a step back, take a step forward,” she continued. “Step up. Step up and say what’s right and what’s wrong. And say ‘gay’ for god’s sakes, people are gay. People are gay. If you didn’t know by now, now you know.”

Cravalho continued to explain why corporations behind the movies need to take action.

“Films are meant to be fun and they’re also meant to tell a story. But when real life is being affected so negatively, it is important that the corporations behind the films that have the power, that have the money, truly help the communities,” she said. “Because I am bisexual, and there are only words that I can speak in support of trans lives and people of colour. And I can put my money where my mouth is as well, but corporations truly have the most impact right now.”

On Thursday, the Florida House of Representatives seemingly took action against Disney for their stance against the bill, passing a new bill that will dissolve Walt Disney World’s private government.

The move could have huge tax implications for Disney, whose series of theme parks have transformed Orlando into one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, and serves to further sour the relationship between the Republican-led government and a major political player in the state. Disney did not return an email seeking comment Thursday.

With files from Associated Press.