Prince Harry is well-aware of his hair loss.

The Duke of Sussex wasn’t afraid to laugh at himself while speaking with athletes at the 2020 Invictus Games that are finally being held in The Hague, Netherlands.

Harry teased one competitor who was getting a bit of makeup touch ups for a Dutch TV spot (around the 14:19 min mark in the linked video), “You’ve got a lot more to be done there.”

The athlete quickly pointed out that Harry “won’t take a long time” until all his hair is gone.

Harry knew this was the truth, adding, “But you’re slower than me. I’m already — I’m doomed.”

Another person also got in on the joke, “We have the same barber, I guess.”

Prince Harry talks to injured member of Team Netherlands basketball team, former Marine Jelle van Der Steen. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Earlier in the day, Prince Harry met with Former Marine Jelle van Der Steen who was set to compete during wheelchair basketball but couldn’t due to an operation last week. That didn’t stop van Der Steen who had his hospital bed brought to the court to cheer on his teammates.