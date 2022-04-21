Paulina Gretzky is teasing what might be wedding bells for her and Dustin Johnson.

In a series of cryptic images and videos on her Instagram Story, the 33-year-old shared a sneak peek at a weekend of festivities.

In the first of seven posts, she shared an image of herself in a plane en route to somewhere with the caption: “She’s Ready🖤”.

In her second post, she shared an image of her drinking champagne with friends and the caption: “It’s finally happening”.

Giving a little more insight into her destination, Gretzky shared another photo with the caption: “Going To The Chapel”.

In the strongest hint yet, her next images showed what seemed to be a decorated wedding reception, along with a golf cart with the initials “PD” on the front” as well as what seems to be wedding favours: cookies of her head and Johnson’s head and the “JD” initials again.

Gretzky and Johnson began dating in 2013 and have been engaged for almost a decade, since August of the same year. They share two sons together: 7-year-old Tatum and 4-year-old River Jones.

The mother of two held a bachelorette party ahead of the nuptials in March, inviting all of her friends to a pink affair.