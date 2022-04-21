Cardi B is speaking out for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The rapper brought her fans’ attention to sexual misconduct in a number of tweets on Thursday.

“Before April is over, don’t forget it’s sexual assault awareness month, no means no,” she wrote. “It’s doesn’t matter what you wear, it doesn’t matter who you are, male or female. For anyone going through this, the shame is not yours to carry… it’s the monsters who do this.”

The mom of Kulture, 3, and Wave, 7 months, urged parents to talk to their family about “uncomfortable” situations.

“Also parents we can’t forget our children. There are sick people everywhere, daycare, schools, you name it. Make sure you teach them from a early age, no one is to touch your private parts & never be afraid to tell mommy & daddy when someone makes you uncomfortable,” she added.