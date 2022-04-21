Click to share this via email

Does Sam Asghari have some competition for Britney Spears’ heart?

Asghari teased his fiancée for having a framed pic of Brad Pitt in her closet. The snap seems to be from Pitt in 1991’s “Thelma and Louise”.

“Alright, so we got a huge problem,” Asghari joked on Instagram. “My girl got a picture of… Who’s this? Brad Pitt.”

“The one and only,” Spears can be heard in the background.

“Yeah, the one and only Brad Pitt in her closet. You don’t think I can do this?” he continued before holding up a hairdryer and reciting Pitt’s “Thelma and Louise” lines.

“Now, Simon says everybody down on the floor. If you don’t lose your head, you ain’t gonna lose your head.”

The “Toxic” singer praised Asghari’s attempt as he knocked over the picture: “I’m 10 times better than that guy.”

As People pointed out, YouTube has a compilation of Spears in different interviews expressing how much she loves Pitt.