“Hello world” Lindsay Lohan is about to drop her new podcast.

On Thursday, the “Mean Girls” alum announced that “The Lohdown With Lindsay Lohan” will be premiering next Tuesday.

“I want The Lohdown to be a place where you can get to know me — the 100% authentic me,” she said in a video posted on Twitter. “Having starred in dozens of movies and TV shows, I’m usually the one being interviewed. But now it’s my turn to ask all the questions, to dig deep and hear all about the fascinating and wonderful things that my guests are doing in their lives.”

So excited to share my new podcast with you coming out on 4/26!!🤗 https://t.co/haytSdEfE9#TheLohdown pic.twitter.com/oS8EOjwygC — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) April 21, 2022

Lohan will interview “different backgrounds: actors, musicians, entrepreneurs, producers, YouTube personalities and many more.”

“I’m not here to ask surface-level questions; I’m here for the stories that hold meaning,” Lohan adds. “I can’t wait to share each and every episode with you. Please make sure you subscribe to The Lohdown wherever you get your podcasts, and you can find the show on YouTube as well, so you don’t miss a single episode.”

Lohan has been busy. On top of her new podcast, she is also set to star in Netflix’s holiday rom-com “Falling For Christmas” out later this year as part of a three movie deal with the streaming service.

“The Lohdown” premieres on April 26 on YouTube and all other podcast platforms.