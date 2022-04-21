WARNING: The following video is not appropriate for all ages.

Johnny Depp once again took the stand during his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. This time in cross-examination.

The jury was shown a video of Depp, which previously surfaced in 2016, of the actor smashing cabinets in their West Hollywood home and yelling “motherf**ker.”

“What happened?” Heard asks while taking the video. “Nothing happened this morning, you know that?”

“You want to see crazy? I’ll give you f**king crazy,” Depp responds while pouring a glass of wine. He then grabs the camera.

“You got this going? You sic that s**t on me, motherf**ker?” Depp says as Heard seems to laugh.

WATCH: Video shows #JohnnyDepp kicking cabinets and slamming cupboards at his home in West Hollywood. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/tksFuIEtuX — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 21, 2022

Heard’s lawyers also referenced Depp’s history of trashing hotel rooms and his smashing of a bathroom sconce during an argument with Heard. Depp is also facing a lawsuit filed by a member of a film crew who alleges he was assaulted in 2018.

Depp’s lawsuit against Heard alleges that she falsely portrayed him as a domestic abuser and ruined his lucrative acting career. But Heard’s attorneys argue that Depp did indeed abuse Heard, both physically and sexually, and claim he can’t deny it because he was often drunk and high to the point of blacking out.

Depp’s text messages only bolster his ex-wife’s defence, her lawyers said.

“I, of course, pounded and displayed ugly colours to Amber on a recent journey,” Depp said in a text message to a friend, the actor Paul Bettany, in July 2013, which was shown to jurors.

“I am an insane person and not so fair headed after too much of the drink,” Depp continued.

Heard lawyer J. Benjamin Rottenborn focused on another exchange that year between Depp and Bettany in which Depp wrote: “Let’s burn Amber!!!”

Bettany responded: “Having thought it through I don’t think we should burn Amber.”

Depp texted: “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will (expletive) her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead.”

Depp has previously apologized to the jury for the vulgar language in the texts and said that “in the heat of the pain I was feeling, I went to dark places.” He made the same apology Thursday.

The jury also saw a written apology from Depp to Heard’s father in which the actor said he “(messed) up and went too far” in a fight with Heard. But Depp noted on the stand that the message did not say the fight was a physical.

Multiple audio recordings of the couple’s conversations were played in court. In one, Heard told Depp he vomited in his sleep. In another discussion, it sounds as if Depp said he had head-butted Heard.

“I was using the words that Ms. Heard was using,” Depp countered. “But there was not an intentional head-butt. And if you want to have a peaceful conversation with Ms. Heard, you might have to placate just a little bit.”

With files from Associated Press.