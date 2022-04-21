Click to share this via email

Shakira and Rauw Alejandro just dropped the song of the summer.

On Thursday, they released “Te Felicito” and the robotic music video to go along with it.

The video sees the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer dancing with a robot and curling up in bed with it. She is also hard at work at creating her ideal Alejandro robot.

The video was directed by Jaume de la Iguana and shot in Barcelona.

The song is all in Spanish but translated they sing: “I congratulate you on how well you act/Of that I have no doubt/Continue playing your role/That show suits you well.”

Alejandro is currently on his “RauwAlejandro Worldwide Tour 2022” and will make numerous stops in the U.S. including Miami, Chicago and L.A.

Shakira is busy recording her next studio album and is executive producing and on the panel for the new NBS dance competition show “Dancing With Myself” out May 31.