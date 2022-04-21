Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Nicolas Cage is getting ready to welcome a daughter.

While stopping by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to promote “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”, Cage shared some “big news.”

“I’m gonna have a little girl,” Cage said to a very excited Kelly Clarkson.

READ MORE: Nicolas Cage Reveals How Elon Musk Put An End To His Las Vegas Movie Studio Plans

Cage had just finished recalling how his dad was a disc jockey and would play The Beatles’ “Across The Universe”. When Cage was 4-years-old he heard the song for the first time causing him to be “frozen, paralyzed” and ever since then it has been his favourite song.

In honour of that song, Cage is naming his daughter Lennon Augie. Lennon after John Lenon and Augie after his father.

“I’m thrilled,” Cage added. “It’s gonna be the biggest adventure of my life.”

READ MORE: Nicolas Cage Says Reviving His Abandoned Take On Superman ‘Certainly Would Be Interesting’

This is the first child for Cage and wife Riko Shibata. The two married in 2021.

Cage is also dad to Weston, 31, with Christina Fulton and Kal-El, 16, with ex-wife Alice Kim.