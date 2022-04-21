Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay have a copyright lawsuit filed against them for their song “10,000 Hours”.

A company named Melomega is claiming a “core portion” of the award-winning country song has been taken from their 1980’s song “The First Time Baby Is A Holiday”.

“Defendants’ theft is impudently bold,” Melomega’s lawyer said, per Billboard. “One need only listen to ‘First Time’ and the infringing ‘10,000 Hours’ to discern the unmistakable similarities between the songs.”

“’10,000 Hours’ is not just substantially similar to ‘First Time’; defendants copied, in minute detail, the most important, core portion of plaintiff’s song, which includes the chorus, verse and hook,” the lawyers added. “The similarities are so striking that ‘10,000 Hours’ simply cannot have been independently created.”

For comparison, here are the two songs:

While the lawsuit said that “several 47-note sections” were “virtually identical”, the lawyers didn’t bring much attention to the chances that Bieber or Dan + Shay have even heard “First Time”.

As pointed out by Billboard, the song has only been played on Spotify just over 8,000 times since 2014.

Melomega’s lawyers argued that the songs are so similar they don’t need to prove the Grammy-winning artists heard the song. Adding that since the song is on major platforms, there is a chance they heard it.

Bieber nor Dan + Shay have commented on the lawsuit.