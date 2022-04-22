Rosie Perez revealed some of her best memories with the late Tupac Shakur as she chatted to Andy Cohen on Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

The actress spoke about attending the Soul Train Music Awards with the rapper back in 1993.

Perez shared, “Everyone asks me, yes, we were stoned off our a**es when we came out of the limo and he held my hand to make a guy jealous.

“We weren’t dating and everyone thought we were.”

Rosie Perez and Tupac Shakur at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California for the 1993 Soul Train Music Awards. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

She insisted Shakur wasn’t supposed to be her date to the bash, but he immediately joined her after her original date cancelled.

Perez explained, “The guy was supposed to go with me, and then he called me up the day, an hour before I was supposed to get in the car, and said ‘I can’t go because then my girlfriend is going to see me on camera with you.’ I said, ‘You son of a b***h!’”

Perez explained how Shakur, who was tragically shot dead on September 13, 1996, called her, telling Cohen and fellow guest Kaley Cuoco: “He goes, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ I was like, [crying]. He was like, ‘I’m on my way. F**k him!'”

As Cohen and Cuoco questioned who the mystery man was, Perez responded, “He’s a rapper and we’re still friends.”