Nicolas Cage singing a lullaby to Aaron Paul on “The Late Late Show” is the talk show appearance you never knew you needed to see.

Cage, who hadn’t been on a chat show for 14 years before recently visiting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, spoke to Paul about parenting and how to overcome a newborn’s issues with gas.

He belted out “Three Blind Mice”, singing the “kitchen knife” line rather aggressively. See the whole thing play out in the clip above.

During his appearance, Corden also congratulated Cage on the recent news that he and wife Riko Shibata were expecting a baby girl.

He gushed, “I’m thrilled. I miss it. I miss going to the toy store, I miss singing lullabies.

“I miss the way they discover something for the first time,” joking he couldn’t wait to take the little one out for lobster.

This is the first child for Cage and Shibata, who tied the knot in 2021.

Cage is also dad to Weston, 31, with Christina Fulton and Kal-El, 16, with ex-wife Alice Kim.