The Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna’s trial continued Thursday.

According to People, Kris Jenner spoke on Day 3 in Los Angeles Superior Court about Chyna’s alleged threats to kill Kylie Jenner, which the family kept among themselves rather than report it to police.

Kris also testified that she had heard Chyna was physically abusive towards Tyga, with whom the model shares nine-year-old son King Cairo. Tyga used to date Kylie.

Kris was asked about an earlier deposition on Thursday, before she said of Chyna’s alleged threats: “I think it was what Kylie and Tyga told me.”

When asked how many times Chyna reportedly threatened Kylie, Kris replied, “You’d have to ask Kylie.”

The momager, however, was not overly concerned with the threats at the time: “There were all kinds of things going on.

“There was just a lot of drama, which I’m used to in my family.”

The family’s legal battle with Chyna began in 2017 after she claimed she suffered “significant damages” when Rob Kardashian went on a social media rant. He shared graphic images of the star, with whom he shares daughter Dream, 5.

Chyna claimed the family — along with the nude photo leak — were responsible for influencing the decision to cancel the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” spinoff “Rob & Chyna”.

Chyna requested a break Thursday after the nude photos in a binder were set in front of her on the third consecutive day she took the witness stand in her civil trial.

The star’s photos were not shown to the jury nor anyone else, but it was clear the sight of the photos in the binder triggered strong emotions.

An eyewitness told ET, “Once she left the courtroom, Chyna was seen crying and visibly shaken after seeing the photos of herself naked in the binder. She was being consoled by her male friend as she walked into a private room at the courthouse.”