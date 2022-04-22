Gordon Ramsay isn’t about to take criticism from a critic.

On Thursday night, during the U.K. airing of the celebrity chef’s show “Future Food Stars”, British food critic Jay Rayner took a shot at Ramsay.

“Is this still all you have?” he asked of Ramsay on Twitter.

Is this still all you have @GordonRamsay ? Shouting at people? Swearing at people? Humiliating people? Making people cry? Then punching the air when the cameras turns off? — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) April 21, 2022

But Ramsay wasn’t going to let that slide, responding directly with a jab at Rayner’s performance as a contestant on “The Weakest Link”.

Jay you inspire me every day…especially after your performance on the Weakest Link. Goodbye ❤️ https://t.co/Q1rqnQVWQV — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 21, 2022

The critic answered, “The first time I won it mate. The second time I came third. And neither time did I make anybody cry.”

Ramsay continued, though, writing, “Jay your professional job is stuffing your face on the back of great chefs.”

My working life is a bit more complicated than that, Gordon love. I’m a writer, including of books. I’ve written all the books that have my name on them, for example. (Btw ‘professional job’ is a tautology. You can’t have a job which isn’t professional. Happy to help.) — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) April 22, 2022

Rayner again responded, happily touting his professional credentials, including the books he’s written, with a not-so-subtle implication that Ramsay may not be the actual author of all his own books. He even included a lesson in English usage.

Ramsay hasn’t yet responded.