NHL hockey legend Guy Lafleur waves to the Remparts fans as his wife Lise looks on during a ceremony to honor him on Oct. 28, 2021 at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City. Guy has died, Lise said in a Facebook post Friday.

Montreal Canadiens legend and hockey icon Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, Guy’s sister Lise Lafleur posted that the five-time Stanley Cup winner had died.

“Guy I love you, you are done suffering we will miss you greatly….” the post, translated to English from French, reads. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Lafleur played for the Canadiens for 14 seasons and was the all-time leading scorer in Canadiens’ history with 1,246 points, including 518 goals and 728 assists, according to NHL.com.

Lafleur won five Stanley Cups with Montreal, the team that drafted him first overall in 1971. He also won the Art Ross Trophy as the leading scorer in the NHL three times, the Hart Trophy as the most valuable player in the NHL twice, and the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 1977.

Lafleur, also known by his nicknames “The Flower” and “Le Démon Blond,” was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988, and then returned to play three more seasons with the New York Rangers and Quebec Nordiques, NHL.com indicates.

In addition to his success in the NHL, Lafleur scored 18 points in 21 games with Canada in international competitions, and helped Canada win the 1976 Canada Cup.

He was named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 1980 and his No. 10 was retired by the Canadiens in 1985, NHL.com reports.

