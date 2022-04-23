Click to share this via email

Emma Hernan almost had a romance with Ben Affleck.

In the fifth episode of the new season of “Selling Sunset” the reality star reveals she exchanged messages on a dating app with the actor before he rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez.

“He may or may not have been texting me,” Hernan said of Affleck. “He may or may not have asked to grab … coffee a few times.”

Hernan was telling the story to co-star Chrishell Stause, who had asked her if she’d ever been on the celebrity-exclusive dating app Raya.

“Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he, like, sent some girl [something],” Stause said.

Her co-star replied that not only did she remember the story, she had been one of the women Affleck was messaging, though she noted that they never actually met in person.

“You could’ve foiled Bennifer,” Stause joked. “He was on the hunt.”

Hernan shared that Affleck’s “opening pickup line” was about their both being from Massachusetts.

“We have the Boston connection,” she said. “It was very sweet.”

However, a rep for Affleck is shooting down Hernan’s claim.

“Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years,” a rep for Affleck told People.