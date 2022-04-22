There’s another Netflix rom-com on the way.

The streaming service just dropped the trailer for “A Perfect Pairing”, starring “Sex/Life” star Adam Demos and Victoria Justice.

In the recently released teaser, Lola (Justice), an L.A. wine company sales exec, quits her job and heads to Australia to chase her first potential client in a bid to start her own wine distribution company.

“A Perfect Pairing”. (L to R) Adam Demos as Max, Victoria Justice as Lola. Credit: Netflix — Courtesy of Netflix © 2022.

The synopsis reads, “At first, Lola doesn’t seem cut out for the tough work of mending fences and wrangling sheep, but she and the dashing station manager Max (Demos) strike up a friendship as he trains her.

“And, as they open up to one another, Lola discovers that Australia has introduced her to much more than just a love for entrepreneurship with a new-found love for Max. But will Max’s secrets prevent Lola from reaping what she romantically sows?”

“A Perfect Pairing” premieres on Netflix May 19.