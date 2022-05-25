The Invictus Games are returning to Canada.

Ahead of the game’s return for 2025, the Canadian government, along with the government of British Columbia, will pledging $15 million to support the event, reports Hello! Magazine.

Prince Harry, who launched the Games in 2014, first announced on April 22 that the 2025 games would be held in Vancouver and Whistler.

They will follow the 2023 Invictus Games, which will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Harry and Meghan made their first official appearance together as a couple back at the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017.

British Columbia is also special to the pair as that’s where they first relocated to before stepping down as senior royals in March 2020. The two spent time in Victoria, located on Vancouver Island just a short ferry trip or sea plane ride from Vancouver.

He’s chosen the country to host the first-ever Winter Hybrid Games, to be held February 6-17, 2025.

The Games will incorporate winter-adaptive sports, in addition to some of the core sports from previous Invictus Games.

“As Invictus continues to adapt and evolve, I am extremely excited to announce that the Invictus Games Foundation has selected Canada to host the first-ever Winter Hybrid Games in 2025,” Harry said in a statement ahead of Friday’s closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands.

“The Invictus Games Vancouver-Whistler 2025 will offer a global platform to expand the range and profile of winter adaptive sports. With deep respect, I’m also pleased to share that the Games in Canada will be held in partnership with the First Nations, in the spirit of truth and reconciliation with Indigenous communities.”

Justin Trudeau said, “I’m excited that Canada will host the 2025 Invictus Games. In partnership with the True Patriot Love Foundation, we look forward to welcoming competitors to beautiful British Columbia where their athleticism, drive, and competitive spirit will be on full display in the first-ever Winter Invictus Games. Canadians look forward to welcoming you once again.”