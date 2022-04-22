Pusha T is responding to an upcoming track from Jack Harlow that leaked this week and features a guest appearance from Drake and apparently, a subliminal diss aimed at the “Diet Coke” rapper.

The leaked track, which is reported to be tentatively titled “Have a Turn”, stirred up controversy, courtesy of Drake’s rap on the song, which was widely interpreted as shots at Pusha T — who famously outed the Toronto rapper for keeping his then-newborn son hidden from the public in his 2018 diss track “The Story of Adidon”.

“My urges for revenge are uncontrollable / I know we’re gettin’ older though, yeah / But I gotta get a ***** back for that / It’s non-negotiable, it’s not even debatable,” Drake raps in Harlow’s track.

READ MORE: Drake Tips His Hat To Pusha-T For Outing His Son: ‘It Was A Genius Play’

Drake then seemingly takes aim at Pusha T’s 2018 album Daytona, rapping, “All I hear is plug talk comin’ from middleman / All I hear is tall tales comin’ from little men / If I see ya’, I spit in ya’ faces, ha-tu / Daytonas with the green faces.”

Drake dissed Pusha-T on a leaked song with Jack Harlow. pic.twitter.com/F5e7w6ZIpN — DatPiff (@DatPiff) April 14, 2022

Following the leak, Pusha T appeared on the Friday, April 22, edition of “The Breakfast Club”, where he addressed the apparent diss from Drake.

“Man, you know what? I think, like, I even heard that. And it sounds old to me,” he said (his remarks can be seen in the video above, just after the 14-minute mark).

“Like, the flows sound old. And then it’s like, even what is the considered, like, the shots… It’s like, bro, after what I’ve done,” he added.

READ MORE: Pusha T Bashes McDonald’s In New Arby’s Ad, Takes Credit For Burger Chain’s ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ Jingle

“Like ‘the middleman’ talk and all that type of talk. That’s not scathing for me,” he declared. “I’m here to, like, burn down everything.”

According to Pusha T, when he disses someone in a rap, there will be no need for interpretation. “I’m not subliminal with nobody today. Like, I’m not doing that,” he said. “From the sound of it, it just sounded old to me. It’s not, like, fresh.”