Colin Farrell loved getting into the makeup chair.

In a behind-the-scenes clip recently shared to Twitter, “The Batman” fans can finally see exactly how Farrell pulled off his incredible, unrecognizable transformation into the Penguin.

Explaining that it took three or four hours in the makeup chair every day to put on the character’s elaborate prosthetics, the actor adds, “I will say, it was one of the most exciting, jubilant, celebratory experiences I’ve had in making pictures in 20 years.”

Another crew member comments, “It wasn’t until that transformation happened that we saw Colin really inhabit the character that [director Matt Reeves] wrote. And I remember that Colin surprised us with iPhone video footage of when it was the first showing of that.”

In the clip, Farrell affects his classic mobster voice, joking, “Why don’t you send me a little email. I’ll write you back real quick.”

The actor even tries out the deep, menacing laugh he would use in the film.

Farrell will continue playing the Penguin in a spinoff TV series for HBO Max.