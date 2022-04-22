“Selling Sunset” season 5 has officially arrived on Netflix, and, of course, it’s packed with plenty of drama as the Oppenheim Group agents return to sell lavish houses in the heart of Beverly Hills.

Fans will also get to see the beginning and end of Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s relationship.

While exclusively sitting down with ET Canada’s Keshia Chante at the brokerage’s home base in Los Angeles, Oppenheim admits that it will be hard to watch his relationship with Stause play out.

“I wasn’t planning on putting my personal life out there as much. I respect the ladies for doing that but I really don’t think that is a huge part of my personality,” he shares.

Oppenheim continues: “Then, of course, I think there will be some sadness in watching it, so I think this is a season that is more bittersweet than any other season for me.”

Despite his relationship with Stause being put on full display on the hit Netflix reality series, Oppenheim reveals that he has no regrets about the situation.

“I don’t regret being in love with Chrishell and having that relationship because that was very meaningful for me and I will never regret that.”

Along with the drama, heartbreak and real estate, “Selling Sunset” season 5 also introduced new agent Chelsea Lazkani, who told Chante that she had actually never watched the show prior to being cast.

“Once I knew that there was an opportunity for me to join, I binge-watched it just like everybody else and I was obsessed! I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is TV gold!'”

As the season 5 newcomer, Lazkani quickly formed a bond with arguably the show’s most controversial member, Christine Quinn. However, that didn’t stop her from creating friendships with the other ladies of the Oppenheim Group.

“I just knew that I was going to have to work harder so it was my job to really break down any negative notions that would come from being associated with someone who they’re not necessarily close to or they don’t necessarily trust,” Lazkani admits.

“I was like, Okay, I’m friends with Christine, I f**k with her. But you can also have a relationship with me and I’ll show you why you should have a relationship with me,” she adds.

Season 5 of “Selling Sunset” is now streaming on Netflix.