Tess Christine is sharing her breast cancer journey.

In a new video this week on her channel, the YouTube star revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer last month.

READ MORE: Toronto Blue Jays Announcer Buck Martinez To Begin Cancer Treatment, Pausing Duties

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in the beginning of March, very very suddenly and what felt like out of nowhere.,” the 30-year-old said.

Christine explained that she found a lump in her left breast back in January after returning home to New York from a trip to Minnesota with her husband Patrick and 10-month-old son Theo.

Admitting she “didn’t really think anything of it” at first, the YouTuber said she had assumed it might have been a clogged milk duct.

When the lump didn’t go away, she soon began feeling a “throbbing pain” in her breast, which prompted her to see a doctor.

Her primary care doctor believed the lump was merely a cyst, but Christine wasn’t confident it was so benign.

“I still just had this gut-wrenching feeling that something was wrong,” she said, “and I just kept thinking the worst. And maybe that was because I had Theo and I was just like ‘Oh my God, I can’t have cancer. I have this new baby who needs me.'”

After a number of tests and a biopsy, Christine got the call informing her she had a malignant tumour, and she said she felt her “world just stop.”

She added, “I was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma.”

READ MORE: ‘The Home Edit’ Star Clea Shearer Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis

On April 7, Christine had surgery to remove the tumour, which she said was “great and successful.”

“So basically, we did a double mastectomy and partial reconstruction, which means I have expanders in my chest that we slowly expand and then I will go in later for an additional surgery for the reconstruction part of it, like the final implant transfer, all of that, and then I will be left with my final chest, hopefully.”

Christine explained that she is still waiting on final test results to come back in order to determine her future treatment plan.

“But the good news and what just makes me just so incredibly thankful,” she said, tearing up, “this is something that’s curable for me and it was the best news I could have gotten out of all of this is that this is curable and I’m going to be OK. And I’m just so thankful for that. So I don’t know as far as what’s next for me, but what I do know is my tumour is removed and I don’t have that in me anymore, which feels so amazing. I’m on the road to being fully healthy again, which is incredible.”