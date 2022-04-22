Marshmello and Anne-Marie have just reached a new milestone with their 2018 collab “Friends”.

Billboard reports that the lyric video for the single has just surpassed one billion views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, the music video for the same song seems to be on track to hit the billion-view mark as well.

As of Friday, April 22, that video has attained just under 943 million views, placing it in striking distance of the rarefied billion mark.

What makes the achievement all the more impressive is how quickly the song came together.

As Anne-Marie recalled in a 2018 interview with Billboard, the collab came about when she and the DJ/producer met up in London.

“While he was there, he brought his laptop out and started playing some riffs he had done recently,” she explained. “That little guitar riff you hear in the song — he started playing that, and I was like, ‘Okay, I need to write a song right now.’ We literally wrote it that night, and he worked on it for the next three days in L.A., and it was done.”

According to Anne-Marie, the two wrote the song “to the guitar riff, and it was kind of a Spanish vibe. And then he came back and it was kind of like hip-hoppy — I couldn’t believe what he had done to it.”