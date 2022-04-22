Jessica Simpson took a real financial hit to save her brand.

Appearing this week on “The Real”, the singer and entrepreneur talked her tightened budget after using millions of her own money to buy back her fashion bran, The Jessica Simpson Collection.

READ MORE: Jessica Simpson Talks Losing 100 Pounds In 3 Years: ‘I Call It Determined Patience’

“I am draining my bank account,” the 41-year-old said. “I have no working credit card. It’s OK. I will pay in cash. I went to Taco Bell the other day and my card got denied.”

She added, “I’m on a budget, ladies!”

READ MORE: Jessica Simpson Insists She Has No Regrets About Doing ‘Newlyweds’ With Nick Lachey: ‘It Was Very Real’

Last year, Simpson reportedly offered $65 million of her own money to buy back ownership of her fashion brand after parent company Sequential Brands Group Inc. went bankrupt.

“With money, there’s just so much fear attached to it,” Simpson told the hosts. “And I’m the person that you get mad at at the blackjack table. I’ll put it all out there if it’s me that’s driving the show, because I believe in myself and I know what I can do. And I know that nothing will stop me, and if you try to stop me, I’ll try harder.”