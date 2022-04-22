Click to share this via email

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared four adorable new photographs of Prince Louis to mark his 4th birthday on Saturday.

The photographs were taken earlier this month in Norfolk by the duchess, as is the case with most family pictures released.

Louis looked delighted running on the beach with a huge smile on his face.

Prince Louis. Photo: The Duchess of Cambridge

Prince Louis. Photo: Duchess of Cambridge

The latest snaps come after William and Kate shared a sweet photo of Louis on his first day of nursery to mark his third birthday last year.

Kate is likely going to be making a special birthday cake for the little one.

Prince Louis. Photo: Duchess of Cambridge

Prince Louis. Photo: Duchess of Cambridge

She previously said during an appearance on “A Berry Royal Christmas”, “I love making the [birthday] cake. It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up till midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

William and Kate are also parents to Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6.