Betty Gilpin dropped by “The Tonight Show” on Thursday, April 21, where she revealed her long history as a guest star on various shows within the “Law & Order” franchise.

“It’s kind of a rite of passage for New York actors to be on ‘Law & Order’,” host Jimmy Fallon told the “G.L.O.W.” star.

“Yeah, for like the first couple years of my career, it was only theatre and ‘Law & Order’. So I did an order of ‘SVU’, I was a pedophile with vocal fry,” she explained. “And I was a lesbian with acne on ‘the mothership,’ we called it, which is just the normal ‘Law & Order’.”

Fallon was curious to know if she ever played a “dead body” on one of the “Law & Order” shows, and Gilpin confirmed that she had, in an episode of “Law & Order: Criminal Intent”.

“For the dead body, I was Fran Drescher‘s daughter, which is an honour, but I don’t know about that casting,” she said. “Fans will know, I was found naked in an oil drum. Vincent D’Onofrio, like, found my naked dead body.”

However, her big scene in the show didn’t unfold quite as planned.

“This is my first job ever,” she shared. “And I remember them zipping up the body bag. Vincent D’Onofrio had like, a grumbly scene over my body bag. And I just had to sort of be in there. And then they called cut.”

Gilpin then heard an announcement that the crew was breaking for lunch, and heard footsteps walking away — all while she was zipped up inside the body bag.

“And then 10 seconds goes by and I hear one far-away P.A. being like, ‘Oh my god.’ And [I hear] footsteps coming towards me and [the bag] unzips,” she recalled.