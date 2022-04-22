Click to share this via email

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

Another Marvel movie has been banned in multiple Middle East states.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” won’t receive a release in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait due to LGBTQ content.

The film features the character America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez, who in the film and in the Marvel comics is lesbian.

Homosexuality is officially illegal in the Gulf states, and films featuring gay themes or characters are regularly censored or banned in those countries.

Previously, Marvel’s “Eternals” failed to secure a release in the Gulf states. The movie features the studio’s first gay superhero, who was also depicted in a same-sex marriage.

THR reports that censors in the countries requested edits to remove the LGBTQ content in “Eternals”, but Disney declined. Though a different edited version did ultimately screen in the United Arab Emirates.

A number of other recent Hollywood films have received bans or requests for censorship overseas, including “West Side Story” whose nonbinary character Anybodys led to a ban in the Gulf, while “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” was edited for release in China.