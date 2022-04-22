Britney Spears called out her ex-husband Kevin Federline in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The singer, who is expecting a baby with her fiancé Sam Asghari, criticized her ex for the way he treated her while she was pregnant.

READ MORE: Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Congratulates Her And Sam Asghari Following Pregnancy Announcement

The former couple were married between 2004 and 2007 and share sons 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James together.

A lengthy post, that has been shared by fans on social media after Spears deleted it, included: “My ex-husband wouldn’t see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video!!!”

The musician also revealed how she was warned to divorce Federline.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Confirms She Is Writing A Book Which Is ‘Bringing Up Past Events’

She wrote, “I got a text saying, ‘If you don’t divorce Kevin he will publicly do it to you’ … Since I hadn’t seen him in a while I already knew it was over … I had my baby.”

BRITNEY SPEARS IS DRAGGING THE HELL OUT OF KEVIN FEDERLINE, GET HIM AGAIN, GET HIM FOR ME pic.twitter.com/quPb2fyofU — Britney Stan 🤰 (@BritneyTheStan) April 21, 2022

No doubt Spears will open up more about the relationship in her upcoming memoir, for which she signed a huge deal earlier this year.

Spears and Federline’s relationship has definitely been up and down over the years. The former backup dancer was previously granted sole custody of their sons back in 2008 after Spears suffered a mental health breakdown.

He then demanded thousands more in child support, which he reportedly got in 2018.

Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan has since responded to Spears’ remarks.

He told TMZ, “[It] is completely the opposite of what’s true, she knows that,” adding: “She should be very careful about pursuing a dialogue that’s based on revisionist history.”

Kaplan went on, “That story about Kevin in Las Vegas and Britney is completely erroneous, and he’s not going to stand by and let that story besmirch what he did and his support of her back in the day.”

He insisted Federline thinks Spears has every right to pursue her relationship with Asghari, however he added: “But when she starts talking about the way things were when Jayden and Preston were infants that’s completely fabricated. Kevin is not going to let that stand by and let that be the portrayal of fact.”