Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

There is life out there in the trailer for Amazon’s new sci-fi series “Night Sky”.

Prime Video released the trailer on Friday for their eight-episode series.

“Night Sky” follows an older couple played by J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek, who have a secret they’ve kept for years: in their home is a chamber which acts as a portal to a strange deserted planet.

“I have something to tell you, and you’re very lucky because I’ve never told anyone this in my whole life,” says Spacek.

READ MORE: Rose Leslie’s Character Tries To Change The Future In ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ Trailer

“Night Sky” – Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video

Jean Simmons – Photo: Chuck Hodes/Amazon Studios

Sissy Spacek – Photo: Chuck Hodes/Amazon Studios

Chai Hansen – Photo: Chuck Hodes/Amazon Studios

As the two begin to wonder whether they should share their secret with the world – they discover a mysterious young man, played by Chai Hansen, inside the chamber one day.

“Do you think he’s some kind of alien? He could be dangerous,” suggests Simmons.

The appearance of the man upsets the careful balance they’ve kept for years and could disrupt everything about their peaceful lives forever.

READ MORE: Colin Firth Is A Husband Accused Of Murder In ‘The Staircase’ Trailer

“Night Sky” is a joint production between Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, the studio behind “Carnival Row” and “Paper Girls”. The series is created by Holden Miller with Daniel C. Connolly serving as showrunner.

Other members of the cast include Kiah McKirnan (“Mare of Easttown”), Julieta Zylberberg (“The Invisible Look”), Rocío Hernández (“La caída”) and Adam Bartley (“Longmire”).

“Night Sky” premieres on Prime Video on May 20.