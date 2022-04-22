Prince Harry is claiming a series of Mail on Sunday articles caused a substantial amount of “hurt, embarrassment and distress” in new court documents seen by Variety.

Harry stated the articles in question, which he claimed implied he was lying after he offered to pay for official security himself so his family could return to the U.K. safely, also caused “serious damage to his reputation.”

The Duke of Sussex launched his latest lawsuit earlier this year after the Mail on Sunday reported on him threatening legal action against the Home Office for not allowing him to personally pay for police protection.

It was reported in January that Harry had filed a claim requesting a judicial review of the Home Office’s decision.

Harry’s lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday stated the articles “manipulate[d] and confuse[d] public opinion” by referring to his use of “spin doctors” that were authorized by him to “put out false and misleading statements about his willingness to pay for police protection,” Variety reported.

The docs also claimed the articles insinuated that Harry had tried to keep his Home Office lawsuit a secret.

Harry, who stepped down as a senior royal alongside his wife Meghan Markle in March 2020 before moving to California, insisted the above suggestions were “self-evidently exceptionally serious and damaging” because they “constitute an attack on his honesty and integrity and undermine his fitness to be involved both in charitable and philanthropic work in general, and in efforts to tackle online misinformation in particular (through the Archewell Foundation).”

Harry is reportedly requesting aggravated damages for libel, an injunction to prevent the publication from posting the stories or similar stories again, and an order that the Mail on Sunday publishes the court’s judgment.

Harry and Meghan have been embroiled in numerous lawsuits over the years.

Last year, Meghan won her case against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, after she took them to court over the publication of a personal letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.