Eric Church is defending his decision to miss his San Antonio show for a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience.

The singer spoke on Audacy’s “Rob+Holly” show about the unusual reason behind the cancellation of his April 2 show in Texas.

According to Church, his family have been lifelong diehard North Carolina Tar Heels fans. When the opportunity came to see the unbelievable matchup of the Heels playing their rivals Duke in the Final Four of the NCAA Championship, he knew he had to witness it.

“The big thing was the Duke game for me,” he said. “To me, the championship was against Duke — because of the rivalry, because of what that is, because they’ve never met in the tournament, the final four, and Coach K’s final game — all those things were a perfect storm that I never could’ve conceptualized would’ve happened.”

It was also Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season.

UNC would ultimately beat Duke 81-77 and Church was ecstatic that he managed to witness that moment with his sons.

“It hadn’t happened in my life, or my dad’s life. It was one of those really unique, once-in-a-lifetime things,” he continued. “To win that, it was a wild week or two. It was just something I had to be there, and had to take my boys … I can’t recreate Duke and Carolina Final Four.”

While the father of two didn’t regret his decision, he did face backlash online.

“I’ve never been on social media. I’ve never tweeted, I don’t know how to tweet. I don’t get on Instagram. Nobody gives me codes for any of this stuff, so I have no way to get on any of this,” he explained. “I love listening to sports radio talk, especially during this time of year, when it’s Final Four time. I thought it [the decision] might be getting a little noisy when I was watching ESPN SportsCenter and I was leading on the SportsCenter thing … I thought, ‘Wow! That’s new. Let’s talk about basketball.’ I thought that was getting a little bit out of control.”

Despite the backlash, many fans understood the 44-year-old’s decision and still supported him despite the hiccup.

“We’ve been through a lot together,” Church said. “15 or 17 years now and I trusted they would understand, which is the reason I just came clean and told the truth. C’mon, I could’ve said [I had] COVID, I could’ve said laryngitis, there’s a hundred different things, personal things, but I decided to come out [and say] ‘This is what I’m doin’ … What I wanted people to understand, I wasn’t missing a show for anything but a Carolina [versus] Duke Final Four game … I didn’t know this was a possibility until six days before the show.”

To make up for the show, Church announced a free makeup show in New Braunfels, Texas on Sept. 2.