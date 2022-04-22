Click to share this via email

Kelly Clarkson is doing some musical time-travelling with her latest cover song to open “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

This time out, Clarkson unleashed her impressive vocal range on “Edge of Seventeen”, the 1981 solo hit from Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks.

As a subtle nod to Nicks’ alleged fascination with mysticism, Clarkson’s backup singers are attired in flowing black dresses, reminiscent of the type Nicks herself wore onstage during that era.

Unlike some of her “Kellyoke” covers, Clarkson’s rendition doesn’t venture far from the original, with her TV version featuring the same distinctive guitar intro.

This isn’t the first time that Clarkson has dipped into the Fleetwood Mac (or, in this case, Mac-adjacent) songbook; check out the slow-burning groove she puts on her previous cover of “The Chain”.