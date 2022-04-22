Click to share this via email

Jane Fonda is proud of her famous nude scene.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 84-year-old opened up about having to get drunk before shooting her nude scene in the 1968 sci-fi adventure film “Barbarella”.

“It was difficult for me psychologically to do it,” she said.

Fonda ended up having to shoot the scene a second time after a bat kept flying in front of the camera.

“I had to do the same scene that I was so frightened of, with a hangover,” she recalled.

Jane FondaBarbarella – 1968. Photo: Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

That said, Fonda still appreciates the scene, including the sexual awakening it inspired in a generation of teenagers.

“All these young men later kept telling me it was the first erection they had, watching ‘Barbarella’” she said. “And I thought, ‘I’ll take that. That’s a good thing to be responsible for.’”

Fonda added, “Looking back now, I kind of enjoy it—but it was a terrible experience to make.”