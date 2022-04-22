Ed Sheeran is putting his support behind Ukraine with his new music video for “2Step”.

The singer reflected on the filming of the video, which he revealed on Instagram was shot in Kyiv before the conflict with Russia broke out.

“We filmed the 2step video last year in Kyiv and although it was my first time there, I quickly loved the people and the place,” he wrote. “There was no sign of the horror that was to come to Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone there.”

At the beginning of the video, which released on Friday, Sheeran also shared a note revealing the profits from the video would go towards supporting Ukraine in the midst of the war with Russia.

“I felt so welcomed during my stay there – everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off,” the message read. “Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there. I stand with Ukraine and will be donating my record royalties from YouTube streams of the video to the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.”

The music video for “2Step” features the singer and collaborator Lil Baby singing in the streets of Kyiv at night as people wander by.

The donation of the profits for the video is the latest in his series of philanthropic efforts towards Ukraine.

Sheeran also held a concert in March to raise funds to support the country in the midst of its crisis. It featured artists like Camila Cabello. Snow Patrol, Emeli Sandé, Becky Hill, Nile Rodgers, Gregory Porter, Tom Odell and The Manic Street Preachers.