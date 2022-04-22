Luke Bryan is challenging Blake Shelton about his choice of crops on his farm.

The country star talked about getting back to his roots with farming on the Earth Day Special episode of “The Ty Bentli Show” on Apple Music Country. He also couldn’t help but poke some fun at Shelton’s recent Instagram posts of himself riding around on a tractor.

“I mean, he’s just putting out like wild grasses, stuff that literally will grow on Mars,” Bryan teased, via CMT News. “So I mean, I’m actually planting stuff that human beings can enjoy. I’m not feeding a bunch of rabbits and moles and stuff. Blake’s farming like earthworms and stuff.”

Shelton’s been sharing videos of himself working on the farm with his two tractors in Oklahoma.

While Bryan may be involved in music now, he always grew up thinking he would become a farmer like his father.

“The biggest thing was when I got out of college, I worked for my dad,” Bryan recalled, recounting 15-hour workdays every fall to harvest the peanuts. He said it felt like he had “been in a gang fight.”

“That’s how hard we were working,” he continued. “It was 24/7, and just working constantly during peanut season. But then, you know, the main thing was I … was still gigging. I was still playing concerts Fridays and Saturday nights. I mean, I’d be in the damn peanut mill on a Thursday, and God, I mean, I’d have to go drive through the night and sing college shows with peanut dust all in my lungs. It was a wonder. I probably sounded pretty awful back then.”