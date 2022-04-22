Tiffany Haddish is coming clean about an intimate memory involving Nicolas Cage.

The actress spoke on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” about what it was like working with the legendary actor in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”. It was an experience she revealed started out a little rough due to one incident in her youth.

When Haddish was a teenager, she went to watch “Face/Off” during a late night viewing at the theatre on a date.

READ MORE: Nicolas Cage Confirms He Has Seen ‘Paddington 2’ And Thought Hugh Grant Was ‘Marvellous’

“You know, you be in there making out and stuff. And then, you know, he was, like, moving his hands around and stuff, and I was like, ‘Whoo!’” She explained. “And when I ‘Whoo!’, when I opened my eyes, Nicolas Cage eyes was looking into my eyes…and that’s kind of the vision. That’s what I seen most of the time.”

When she first met Cage, she couldn’t help but recall the memory which made working together a little difficult.

Tiffany Haddish – Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

“I’m looking at him in his eyes…and the 17-year-old me is like, ‘Tell him, tell him!’ And I’m like, ‘No, shut up, b**ch! You can’t tell him now! It’s inappropriate! We at work!’” she continued. “And then I couldn’t do my lines. It was bad. It was very bad. I could not perform. And then, finally, after about three hours of being horrible, I was like, ‘Look, I have to tell you this story, or I’m not gonna be able to — y’all gonna fire me.’”

READ MORE: Nicolas Cage Serenades Aaron Paul With An Aggressive Version Of ‘Three Blind Mice’

To her surprise, the actor “laughed so hard.”

“And then he told me a story about how his first wife saw him in a movie and said, ‘That’s gonna be my husband,’ and he ended up marrying her,” she added. “And I said, ‘Well, I’m gonna let you know right now, you won’t be fiddling any of these beans over here.’ And we been good friends ever since.”

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” is playing in theatres now.