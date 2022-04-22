It’s official: Sean Penn is officially divorced for the third time.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Penn’s divorce from actress Leila George has been finalized.

Of Penn’s trio of marriages, his latest was by far the shortest; he and George — the daughter of “Daredevil” star Vincent D’Onofrio — wed in July 2020. She filed for divorce in October 2021.

In a candid interview with Hollywood Authentic, Penn admitted he shouldered the blame for the breakup.

READ MORE: Leila George Files For Divorce From Sean Penn After 1 Year Of Marriage

“I only see [her] on a day-to-day basis now, because I f**ked up the marriage. We were married technically for one year, but for five years, I was a very neglectful guy,” he admitted.

While Penn confirmed that he wasn’t unfaithful, he also painted a picture of a less-than-ideal husband.

READ MORE: Sean Penn Admits Being ‘Neglectful’ Of Ex-Wife Leila George Whom He Is Still ‘So In Love With’

“I was not a f**king cheat or any of that obvious s**t, but I allowed myself to think that my place in so many other things was so important, and that included my place in being totally depressed and driven to alcohol and Ambien at 11 o’clock in the morning, by watching the news, by watching the Trump era, by watching it and just despairing,” he explained.

“And as it turns out — this is going to shock you — beautiful, incredibly kind, imaginative, talented young women who get married to a man quite senior to them in years, they don’t actually love it when they get up from their peaceful night’s sleep and their new husband is on the couch, having been up since four, watching all of the crap that’s going on in the world and has decided that 10:30 in the morning is a good time to neck a double vodka tonic and an Ambien and say, ‘Good morning, honey. I’m going to pass out for a few hours and get away from all this s**t,'” he added. “As it turns out, women as described, they don’t love that.

Penn was previously married to Madonna from 1985 until 1989, and to Robin Wright from 1996 until 2010.