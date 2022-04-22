Kim Cattrall and boyfriend Russell Thomas have a lot to celebrate.

On Friday, the actress shared a clip of the two toasting their six-year anniversary.

“Celebrating 6 years…🥂,” Cattrall captioned the post.

Cattrall opened up about her relationship in 2020 while speaking to People.

“We kind of liked each other, we kept in touch and then he came out to Vancouver,” she said. “It was very brave of him because we didn’t really know each other, other than having a few meals together. But he came and we got along great, and we’ve been together ever since!”

“I’m very comfortable around him,” she continued. “He’s a firecracker and he’s got a wicked sense of humour. And he’s easy on the eyes!”

“I love him. And he was worth waiting for,” Cattrall added.

Cattrall was previously married to Mark Levinson from 1998-2004, Andre J. Lyson from 1982-1989 and Larry Davis from 1977-1979.