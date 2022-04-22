Stephen King has long been known by the sobriquet as “the master of horror,” but who knew that applied to not just his scary novels, but also to his cooking?

Earlier this week, King took to Twitter to share his recipe for salmon, an easy-to-prepare dish that requires a piece of fish, some dampened paper towels and three minutes in the microwave.

Dinner: Get a nice salmon filet at the supermarket, not too big.

Put some olive oil and lemon juice on it.

Wrap it in damp paper towels.

Nuke it in the microwave for 3 minutes or so.

Eat it.

Maybe add a salad. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 20, 2022

Chef José Andrés, who knows a thing or two about preparing food, was not impressed.

“This is a horror movie!” declared the Spanish chef, declaring three minutes of microwave time to be “like the twilight zone.”

This is a horror movie!🥴eat it raw, eat it plancha, eat it fry…..but 3 minutes on the microwave is like the twilight zone!😂😂do 1 minute at the time if you use microwave, in and out in and out….and undercooked better! Let the waves heat the water molecules enough to be warm! https://t.co/AUOYFJFTh9 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) April 20, 2022

The founder of World Central Kitchen wasn’t the only person to be appalled by King’s recipe; check out a sampling of responses from the Twittersphere:

Is this why Pennywise keeps eating children? Cuz you did this to him? — Ian Fortey Thinks You Should Read His Books (@IanFortey) April 20, 2022

Oh, Mr. King, please tell me this is some sort of sick demented joke!

Fish in the microwave is a nightmare! 😬 — 🔥JanaB Warrior Angel🔥 (@Janabw81) April 20, 2022

This would be understandable if you were presently living in a college dorm. However, it would still not be acceptable. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 20, 2022

Microwave salmon? So disrespectful to the fish. Slow down, celebrate your food. Embrace the joy of cooking…it’s an art for your taste buds! — Harry bliss (@Blisscartoons) April 20, 2022

you have money Stephen — Brett ________ (@BrettRedacted) April 20, 2022

He’s so gifted, he can spin terrifying tales in just a couple sentences. — Heather 🍽💵🤵🏼‍♂️🇺🇦 (@heather123477) April 20, 2022

What I really love about your work is even after all these years you still find new ways to fill me with utter horror. From evil clowns to salmon only you could make that leap and still traumatize me with both. — Jay Uncapher (@PeterPinePanda) April 21, 2022

I still can’t get it out of my head that the greatest horror story Stephen King wrote was about him spending money on salmon then cooking it in the microwave. — Mark | GET VACCINATED 💉 (@mwp764) April 22, 2022

This is an excellent horror story, well done sir — Geraldine (@everywhereist) April 20, 2022