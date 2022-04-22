Stephen King has long been known by the sobriquet as “the master of horror,” but who knew that applied to not just his scary novels, but also to his cooking?

Earlier this week, King took to Twitter to share his recipe for salmon, an easy-to-prepare dish that requires a piece of fish, some dampened paper towels and three minutes in the microwave.

Chef José Andrés, who knows a thing or two about preparing food, was not impressed.

READ MORE: Stephen King Reveals His Top 5 Favourite King Stories On ‘The Late Show’

“This is a horror movie!” declared the Spanish chef, declaring three minutes of microwave time to be “like the twilight zone.”

The founder of World Central Kitchen wasn’t the only person to be appalled by King’s recipe; check out a sampling of responses from the Twittersphere:

 

Click to View Gallery
10 Noteworthy Films Based On Stephen King’s Written Works

 