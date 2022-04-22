Jasmine Davis is exiting Showtime’s coming-of-age drama “The Chi”.

The actress announced the news on Twitter on Thursday.

“Due to the many inquiries I’m officially announcing. I will not be in season 5 of @SHOTheChi and I will no longer be part of #thechi / #disneyproduction,” she wrote. “Sending a BIG THANKS 🙏🏽 to all of my family and supporters/fans who have embraced me with 💝 along this journey.💛 #selfworth”

The announcement comes ahead of the season 5 return of the show in June. Davis, who is transgender, played the salon owner Imani, who is also transgender, on the show for two seasons.

Her announcement seemed to hint that her departure from the show was related to Disney’s involvement with the show.

The company has come under fire recently for its response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which would ban the discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in primary school classrooms.

It has alternately been criticized for its silence in regards to the bill, its treatment of LGBT+ storylines in movies, resulting in an employee walkout, and for a controversial report that the company had donated to every sponsor on the bill.