Hayden Panettiere is sharing a message from ex-Wladimir Klitschko in Ukraine.

Panettiere set up the charity Hoplon International to support Ukrainians as Russia invaded the country. The former boxer sent a video message with an update of how things are going in his home country.

“Thank you to Hoplon International for all the help and support that we have received here in Ukraine,” he said. “Thank you for the med kits and the bulletproof vests they’re going to save our lives. Thank you so much. And please keep supporting us.”

Panettiere and Klitschko share daughter Kaya, 7.

Hoplon International will raise funds for protective gear and medical supplies for Ukrainians.

Speaking to CNN, Panettiere said she can’t “continue to sit on the sidelines” while Ukrainians suffer from Russia’s invasion.

“There are no words to describe what its been like watching the war in Ukraine unfold,” she said. “It’s gut wrenching knowing the people of Ukraine, people I call my friends and family are desperately trying to defend their way of life in a country that they love.”