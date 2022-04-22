Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Thandiwe Newton had a trip to the ER.

The actress headed to the emergency room for her foot on Friday.

“In ER ’cause I got some stupid bit of glass in my foot. ouch though,” Newton wrote on Instagram Stories, she also shared a sweet photo of a boy putting a blanket over his mom.

READ MORE: Thandiwe Newton Tearfully Addresses Colourism In Hollywood

Instagram Stories. Photo: @thandiwenewton

READ MORE: Salma Hayek Replacing Thandiwe Newton In ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

The trip to the hospital comes just as Newton headed off on a road trip. Newton shared a pic from her adventure including a stick of sage.

Instagram Stories. Photo: @thandiwenewton/Instagram

Newton recently exited “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” which is filming in London.

“Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said.

Salma Hayek has replaced Newton in the film.