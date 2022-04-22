Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Luke Evans spent the day at the hospital on Thursday.

While the “Beauty and the Beast” star didn’t say why he was in the hospital, he did have a good humour about it.

“Rocking some Hospital fashion pieces today. Don’t worry, nothing serious. I mainly came for the gowns,” Evans wrote on Instagram, alongside a number of photos.

READ MORE: ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Prequel Series Cancelled, Stars Luke Evans And Josh Gad React

Evans just rang in his 43rd birthday in the French Alps.

“What a very special few days I’ve had. With some truly brilliant human beings. Thank you for making my 43rd birthday go off with a bang,” Evans shared last week.

READ MORE: Luke Evans Saw A Scorpion In His Bathroom While Filming New Thriller Series In Colombia

ET Canada has reached out to Evans’ rep for comment.