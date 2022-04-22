Luke Evans spent the day at the hospital on Thursday.
While the “Beauty and the Beast” star didn’t say why he was in the hospital, he did have a good humour about it.
“Rocking some Hospital fashion pieces today. Don’t worry, nothing serious. I mainly came for the gowns,” Evans wrote on Instagram, alongside a number of photos.
Evans just rang in his 43rd birthday in the French Alps.
“What a very special few days I’ve had. With some truly brilliant human beings. Thank you for making my 43rd birthday go off with a bang,” Evans shared last week.
