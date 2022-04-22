Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Madonna is moving on.

Just over a year after purchasing The Weeknd’s Hidden Hills home for $19.3 million, Madonna is selling the nine-bedroom property.

The 3-acre property has gone up in price at $25.995 million, per The Hollywood Reporter.

READ MORE: Jennifer Grey Reveals Madonna’s ‘Express Yourself’ Was About Her Breakup With Matthew Broderick

Realtor.com

Realtor.com

The property consists of a seven-bedroom main house and a two-bedroom guest house.

The house has 12,500 square feet and 11 bathrooms, a home theatre, steam shower, music lounge, basketball court and saltwater pool.

Realtor.com

READ MORE: Anitta Got ‘Crazy Diarrhea’ Before Meeting Madonna Because She Was So Nervous

The Weeknd had first purchased the house in 2017 for $18.2 million. He tried to sell it in 2020 for $25 million before dropping it to $22 million.

Meanwhile, the Canadian artist upgraded and bought a $70 million Bel Air mansion.