Jason Bateman visited “The Tonight Show” on Friday, April 22 to promote the final seven episodes of Netflix’s “Ozark”, which will be debuting later this month.

When host Jimmy Fallon asked whether the decidedly dark drama could possibly see the embattled Byrde family have a happy ending, Bateman hinted that may in the cards — sort of.

“With the final season, the whole thing was like, ‘Well, how are we gonna end it?’ Should the Byrde family pay a bill, you know? Like, should they get away with it? Should they not?” Bateman explained.

“And so [showrunner Chris Mundy] said, ‘I want it to be a happy ending, but there’s got to be a little of a, well, is it happy for them?’”

According to Bateman, the ending of “Ozark” should prove satisfying to fans. “Hopefully the audience will think, ‘Ah, they’ve kind of threaded the needle between a happy ending — but they’re limping,’” he said.

Meanwhile, in another portion of the interview Bateman confirms Fallon’s accusation that the only reason he dropped by “Tonight” was because he had originally been booked on “The Late Show” — until the appearance had to be scrapped when host Stephen Colbert tested positive for COVID-19.

The final batch of “Ozark” episodes will be available to stream on Friday, April 29.