Ilona Verley, who appeared on the first season of “Canada’s Drag Race”, is making some allegations that they were were “punched” by a bouncer at a popular gay nightclub in Victoria, B.C.

In a series of posts on Instagram Story, as reported by Pink News, the indigenous, non-binary Verley alleged to have been assaulted at Victoria’s Paparazzi Nightclub on Thursday, April 21.

“I was just attacked by the bouncer at Paparazzi Nightclub Victoria,” they said.

“The manager laughed in my face and told me the transphobia isn’t real because I’m a ‘b***h’… This s**t is not OK.”

They added, “Being told I’m a b***h for standing my ground and knowing my rights is getting old.”

Verley also addressed the alleged incident in some tweets that were subsequently deleted. “I can’t believe I got punched in my cheek filler the first night I debuted my new face. Transphobia is alive and WELL here in Victoria at Paparazzi Nightclub,” they wrote, adding, “To be told ‘you deserve it’ by a white man (bouncer) makes me feel so FULL… of f**king rage.”

Verley subsequently took to Twitter to explain why they took those posts down and confirm all was well.

In the moment traumatizing situations can feel all consuming but I’m making the choice to not let last night get in the way of the rest of my time here in Victoria! — Ilona Verley (@IlonaVerley) April 22, 2022

PinkNews has reached out to Paparazzi Nightclub for comment.