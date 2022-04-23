Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ed Sheeran has made the day of a young fan who listened to his music as therapy while battling a rare form of cancer.

As the Daily Mail reports, 15-year-old Harry Hunter of Australia’s Gold Coast received a sweet video message from Sheeran, who found out about the role that his music played in the teen’s recovery from acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

In a report from Australia’s Nine News, Hunter and his mother are seen watching Sheeran’s message.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Makes 10-Year-Old Superfan’s Day With Surprise Singalong

“Hey Harry, Ed Sheeran here,” the singer begins.

“I heard you were a fan of my music so I wanted to make a video for you,” Sheeran continues.

“Thank you for being a great fan and lots of love,” Sheeran concluded.

According to Nine News, Hunter admitted that receiving a message from Sheeran “was quite surreal.”