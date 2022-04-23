L-R: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) watch the fly-past from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Trooping The Colour ceremony on June 13, 2015 in London, England.

Tina Brown is promising bombshell revelations in her new book about Britain’s royal family.

According to a report from The Independent, the latest book from the former Vanity Fair editor and founder the Daily Beast will blow the lid off the royals in much the same way that her 2007 biography of Princess Diana, The Diana Chronicles, led to a re-examination of “the People’s Princess.”

In fact, her latest — The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil — picks up where the earlier book left off, beginning after Diana’s 1997 death from a Paris car crash.

According to The Independent, Brown spoke with more than 120 sources to get the inside scoop about the royals’ “betrayals, love affairs and scandals” during the past 30-plus years.

No stone goes unturned, with Brown taking casting an unflinching look at everything from Prince Charles’ controversial relationship with Duchess Camilla to Prince Andrew’s scandalous ties to pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Among the numerous claims in The Palace Papers are how Charles has never gained his mother’s approval due to his “vulnerable, self-centred” character, and how Buckingham Palace not taking the issue of race “seriously enough” blew up when Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan made their explosive allegations of racism.

Brown promises that her book will “irrevocably change how the world sees the British royal family.”

The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil will be released on April 26.